No loadshedding in Karachi, claims K-Electric

KARACHI: No loadshedding is being underway anywhere in Karachi at the moment. This was stated by K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi while talking in Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Saturday.

The power utility had earlier attributed that to shortage of furnace oil and had pledged that it will not last beyond Sunday.

While talking to host Shahzad Iqbal, the K-Electric CEO claimed that no loadshedding was going on anywhere in Karachi, the weather was pleasant and the demand had dropped to 3,000MW which they could easily generate. “The trouble begins when the load increases beyond our generation capacity of 3,200 MW and the demand surges to 3,600 MW. There was also no loadshedding during the initial days of lockdown in the city from March 20 to May 28,” he claimed.