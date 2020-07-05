Tough times

The last nail in the coffin of the poor has been hit by the PTI, by increasing the price of petrol by Rs25 per litre. PM Imran Khan had said a few days ago that petrol was cheapest in Pakistan among South Asian countries. One fails to understand what changed his mind and why the relief given to the poor has been taken back. The economy is already facing historic recession all over the world and the same is the case with Pakistan.

In such tough and difficult times, putting more burden on the people is shameful. Government servants are already running from pillar to post to find some relief as even a minimum increase in their salaries haso been denied by the PM of this 'welfare state'. Actual inflation is hovering around 14 percent. In an environment where unemployment is increasing exponentially due to the ongoing pandemic and overseas employment is also shrinking, the increase in petrol price is awful. It would be in the fitness of things if the government takes back immediately the increase in petrol price.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad