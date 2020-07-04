Gang of women robbers busted in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police arrested a women gang of robbers. The gang comprising two women and a boy had robbed Namo Mall’s house, telling the residents that they were experts in doing makeup. Reportedly, the women later applied a chemical to render the residents unconscious and took away 40 Toula gold and Rs2 million cash. ASP City Khairpur Saad Arshad took action on the complaint of the victim family. The police identified the women by CCTV and stopped their car at Baberloi Bypass and arrested three people, including two alleged female robbers identified as Shamim alias Saba, Fatima Alias Sahiba and Tariq Malik. The police said to have recovered the looted cash and gold. The alleged female robbers later confessed to robbing various households in Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze and other cities.