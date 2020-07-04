12 police officers transferred, posted

The inspector general of police Punjab issued transfer/posting orders of 12 police officers on Friday. Shakar Hussain Dawar has been posted as DPO Jhelum, Rana Umar Farooq as DPO TT Singh, Waqar Shoeb Anwar as AIG Admn and Security, CPO Punjab, Lahore, Shahid Nawaz as SDPO Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Ikram Ullah as SDPO Gujranwla Cantt, Ijaz Hussain as SDPO Sadr Khanewal and Naeem Abass as SDPO Mailsi, Vehari.

Muhammad Saeed Anwar has been transferred to PHP, Punjab. Lahore. Syed Azhar Hassan has been posted as SDPO Sadr Chakwal and Khalid Mehmood as DSP Headquarters, MB Din. Muhammad Anwar Khetran and Amjad Shahzad have been directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab, Lahore.