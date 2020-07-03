PBF secretary flays govt’s treatment of boxing

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary general Col (retd) Nasir Ijaz has said that government’s stepmotherly treatment to boxing is ruining the sport in the country.

He said the government has deprived the Pakistan Boxing Federation of its annual grant, which the federation had been utilising for talent grooming. “In the history of the country, Pakistan has won 223 medals in boxing from 1948 to date, at Olympic Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and South Asian Games. But the government is depriving the boxing federation of grants which is injustice to the players,” he added.

Nasir appealed to the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination to release funds for boxing like other sports federations.