LHC allows Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s application part of reference

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court Wednesday allowed a miscellaneous application filed by Jang/Geo Editor-in- Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to make copy of the NAB reference against him as part of record about his bail petition into 34 years old property case.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had filed the application through his counsel Amjad Pervaiz. The counsel pleaded that NAB had filed the reference against his client and others in the trial court and it would be helpful for him while extending arguments in the bail petition.

After hearing arguments, bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider accepted the application made copy of reference the part of record pertaining to bail petition of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. A two-member bench will take up Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s bail petition into 34 years old property case on July 7.