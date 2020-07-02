Kashmore Police foil kidnapping attempt

SUKKUR: The Kashmore Police foiled the bid to kidnap for ransom four people and arrested various criminals during an operation.

While addressing media persons at a press conference on Wednesday, SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Syed Asad Raza said that the Kashmore Police were tipped off about an attempt to kidnap people and their timely action prevented the attempt. He the targeted ones were Khan Muhammad Bangwar of Kandhkot, Dildar of Kandyaro, Sabbir Hatari of Islamabad, and Nasir Khan Pathan of Turbat Balochistan. The SSP said kidnapping for ransom has become common in Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts.

SSP Raza said the Kashmore-Kandhkot Police also arrested 60 alleged outlaws including Nawab Cholyani, Zaman Sudhrani and Meer Ahmed Jaghirani with Rs0.5 million head money each. He said during the operation as many as 27 criminals were arrested in injured condition. The SSP said a huge cache of weapons was also recovered from their possession. He said the outlaws as members of inter-provincial criminal groups were involved in kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies, killings, house robberies.