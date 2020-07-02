Traffic warden suspended for torturing cab driver

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch has suspended a traffic warden for allegedly torturing a cab driver at Chikia road here on Wednesday.

The DPO took notice of a video, which had gone viral on social media, and suspended Umar Younus and appointed Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr Umar as an inquiry officer. The DPO directed the ASP to hold an impartial inquiry and submit report shortly to him for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, the residents of various localities took to the streets against the closure of road by an influential woman in Gulli Bagh area. The protesters raised slogans to demand the immediate reopening of the road. Shahnawaz Khan said that the road, which connects many villages and localities, was blocked on the directives of a local woman.