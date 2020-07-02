PML-N to protest shifting of project from Mansehra to Swat

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday announced to stage protest and move court of law against embezzlement in mega development projects and shifting of funds meant for a tourism promotion project in Siran valley to Swat.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is involved in embezzlements in development projects and shifting of funds to Swat,” Sardar Saeed Ghulam, the former PML-N district president, told a news conference in Jabori.

Flanked by PML-N other leaders, he said that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had sanctioned Rs650 million for 18km Mundi-Ramgalli road in order to promote tourism in the picturesque Siran valley but Chief Minister Mehmood Khan shifted the mega project to his native Swat district.

“The project was shifted despite completion of tender and other legal formalities. The National Accountability Bureau should initiate an inquiry into the case,” said Saeed Ghulam. He said that funds of Rs60 million sanctioned for a trout hatchery to be built in Schain in Siran valley was also being shifted to anywhere else by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government but a local MPA resisted and plan was later on dropped. The former district nazim said that the tunnel of Jabori micro-hydropower project at Siran River, which was scheduled to be completed in 2017, couldn’t be completed even in 2020.