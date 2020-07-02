Punjab, Balochistan CMs agree to strengthen mutual relations

LAHORE: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday reached here where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Mir Jam Kamal and Usman Buzdar exchanged views over promoting harmony between both provinces and decided to take quick steps to strengthen mutual relations. Usman Buzdar stressed that Punjab and Balochistan will move forward together in the journey of progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar on Wednesday met Additional Chief Secretary who has recently been appointed at South Punjab Secretariat. During the meeting, the CM said the promise made with the people of South Punjab has been fulfilled by establishing its secretariat. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar also met Additional Inspector General in Police Inam Ghani and discussed security related matters.