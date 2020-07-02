Govt has become a slave to cartels and mafias: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday said the government has become a slave to various cartels and mafias and it seems that grounds and reasons are being prepared to privatise the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Roosevelt Hotel at a tuppence to the cronies of the government.

“As reported, a ‘secret, most urgent’ notice dated 19th June, 2020, has been circulated by the Cabinet Division for a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation on 1st July, 2020, with Roosevelt Hotel, New York on the agenda,” he said while talking with The News. Raza Rabbani said the result of privatisation is before the people, KESC was made K-Electric, has it helped the people in terms of better service?

“The PTCL was privatised an till today huge sums of money are outstanding against Etisalat. Both the privatisations took place when the incumbent advisor finance was in office in the previous governments,” he said. Raza Rabbani said the irresponsible statement of the Federal Government on the alleged false and irregular licences of pilots has resulted in grave consequences for the national carrier, PIA.