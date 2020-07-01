Three drown in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Three people drowned in two different incidents in Khairpur on Tuesday. Reports said two motorcyclists Imdad Nidwani and Abdul Qayyum Nidwani fell into Mohabbat Wah Canal near Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur along with their motorbike, while they were passing through. The victims drowned before they could be rescued by the local divers or the rescue team. Meanwhile, in Kot Ghulam Muhammad, a boy Wishal Kolhi also drowned in a canal while he was taking bath. The divers fished his body out of the canal.