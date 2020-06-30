MoU signed for Bhasha Dam Project security

LAHORE: In a major development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Scouts for raising a GB Scouts Wing for the security of the Diamer Bhasha Dam Project. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Wapda House. Wapda General Manager (HRD) Brig (retd) Shoaib Taqi and GB Scouts Director General Brig Zia-ur-Rehman signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations. WAPDA Member (Water) and GM (Diamer Bhasha Dam Project) Amir Bashir Chaudhry and other senior Wapda security officers witnessed the signing. The GB Scouts Wing for the Diamer Bhasha Dam Project is a significant omen for the implementation of the project. Since the dam is being constructed in a remote area, adequate security measures are of immense importance for a smooth and timely completion of the project. The GB Scouts Wing will play an important role in providing a safe working environment for the project by utilizing its professional capabilities. It is pertinent to mention here that the multi-purpose Diamer Bhasha Dam is being constructed on the River Indus, 40 kilometres downstream of Chilas town. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2028-29.