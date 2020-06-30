close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

LHC officials promoted

Lahore

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, on recommendations of promotion committee, on Monday approved promotions among deputy and assistant registrars of the court’s establishment. According to a notification, three deputy registrars (BS-19) – Mian Ashfaq Ahmad, Johnson Bernard and Masood Ahmad had been promoted to the posts of additional registrars (BS-20).

Two deputy registrars-Zahoor Hussain and Shahbaz Ashraf have been declared fit for promotion as additional registrars subject to availability of seats. Another notification said that 44 Admin Office Coordinators (BS-17) had been promoted as assistant registrars (BS-18) while three coordinators had been declared fit for promotion subject to availability of seats. They are Farhan Mahmood, Usman Waheed and Muhammad Razzaq.

