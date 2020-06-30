Nirmal releases solo song

LAHORE:Nirmal Roy releases her original solo song and video ‘Dil Chala’. This song is Nirmal Roy’s own composition. The music has been arranged by Umair Hasan and the lyrics are by late Shakeel Sohail.

The video has been directed by The Zain Irfan. ‘Dil Chala’ video is non-conventional and focuses on a girl’s dream and journey with her friends on a road trip adventure to the mountains. The video does not have a girl meets boy story line and that's what makes it unique, The video and audio have been released by Ali Zafar’s record label ‘Lightingale Records’. Nirmal has two Coke Studio hits ‘Aala Baali and Jind Janiay’ to her credit. Apart from that Nirmal has sung the hit songs Ronaqe Ashiqi from the movie Punjab Naheen Jaon gee and the title track of the movie Chilawa. Nirmals Ost credits include Dilruba and Meray Mohsin among many others.

Nirmal Roy is a Pakistani singer. Born in Lahore, she started her career at the age of 12. Roy has performed and won many music competitions on national level, including the Voice of Kinnaird College in 2014. Upon release, the song as well as Roy's singing style was praised. The 23 years old young singer is already making waves all over the country with her highly appreciated singing style .She gave her solo performance in school at the age of nine only. She has inherited the interest in singing from her parents who had a great interest in singing and had been singing since their college days.