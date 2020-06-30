MAJU extends online admissions until July 15

The Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (Maju) has extended the date of free online admission test until July 15 for the students applying for admission in the fall semester.

According to a press release issued on Monday, Maju President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh has assigned the additional charge of director and admissions for the upcoming semester Associate Dean, Faculty of Computing, Dr Shoukat Wasi.

According to a varsity spokesman, Maju in its undergraduate degree programmes has offered admissions in BBA, BE, Electrical Engineering, BE Computer System Engineering, BS Software Engineering, BS Computer Science, BS Psychology, BS Accounting & Finance, and BS Biosciences for its next semester.

In its graduate degree programmes, Maju has invited applications for MS Management Science, MS Economics & Finance, MS Computer Science, MS Software Engineering, MS Electrical Engineering, MS Bioinformatics, and MS Biotechnology.