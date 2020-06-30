Political, religious parties slam attack on PSX

People from all walks of life, including leaders of political and religious parties, on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in the strongest possible terms and applauded the law enforcement agencies for thwarting it timely.

They agreed that the act of terrorism was not only a conspiracy to discredit the country internationally but also a deep conspiracy to paralyse Pakistan’s economic nerve system.

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. “It is a malicious attempt of the enemy to sabotage the peace of the economic hub of Pakistan. Security forces truly deserve enormous appreciation for their bravery and timely response in making the attack unsuccessful,” he said.

“I am saddened to inform you that a PTI worker, Iftikhar Wahid, also got martyred in the attack who was performing duties as a security guard at the PSX,” Zaman said, adding that the PTI was proud to have such workers who laid down their lives to save the country’s assets.

He stated that anti-state elements were trying to sabotage the peace of the country, and the security forces must present the facts of the attack. “We extend condolences to the families of the martyrs.”

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal also condemned the attack In a statement, he said that the martyrdom of the Rangers in the recent grenade attacks in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana, and the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange today were links of the same chain.

“We had recently informed the nation through a press conference that three current factors are providing oxygen to the agents of the Indian intelligence agency RAW. “Now Karachi’s youths have stopped listening to the speeches of RAW agent Altaf Hussain, who has been collaborating with Sindhi and Baloch terror groups,” he said.

“The nation is not afraid of such cowardly attacks. We pay tribute to the security agencies who took timely action not only to ensure the safety of the life and property of the people but also protected Pakistan’s reputation from being tarnished internationally,” said Kamal.

Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen leader Ali Hussain Naqvi and other leaders condemned the terrorist attack on the PSX and said it was tantamount to an attack on the entire economy of the country.

They said that the PSX terror attack put a big question mark on the performance of law enforcement and security agencies. However, they also lauded the timely effective response from security officials, who frustrated the anti-Pakistan elements. They expressed sympathy and solidarity with the injured victims and the heirs of the martyrs.

The MWM Sindh chapter secretary-general and other office-bearers prayed for immediate recovery of the injured of the terror attack.

Awami National Party Sindh president Shahi Syed condemned the attack and said that the attack was contained successfully by law enforcement agencies.

“There is a conspiracy to try and weaken the country,” Syed said. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Sindh secretary general Allama Rashid Soomro also slammed the attack on the PSX building and said the performance of law enforcement agencies was commendable as they timely thwarted the attack.