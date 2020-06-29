GDA MPA holds Sindh government responsible for water crisis in Badin

SUKKUR: Barrister Hasnain Mirza, GDA MPA from Tando Bago and the parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, has held the Sindh government responsible for water crisis in most of the tail-end parts of the district for the last several months. In a statement issued on Sunday, Barrister Mirza deplored the fact that despite sufficient water over 40 thousand cusecs at Kotri Barrage, the tail-end parts of Badin district were deprived of not only irrigation but drinking water also. He alleged that those at the helm of the affairs, had already messed up with the things and were bent upon destroying the agri-business of the district and other parts of southern Sindh.

The GDA leader accused the officials of both Sindh irrigation department, and Sindh Irrigation & Drainage Authority (SIDA) for depriving the farmers of Tando Bago, Golarchi and Badin talukas deliberately as they did not release their due share of water. The GDA leader said the farmers had started sowing rice, the chief crop of the area, soon after Sindh irrigation minister and other officials had assured them to provide sufficient water in the irrigation channels by the last week of May. The MPA said it was the prime duty of Sindh government to ensure judicious water distribution across Badin and other districts of the province, and warned the officials to mend their ways and to provide sufficient water for these areas.