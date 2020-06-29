22-year-old dies while performing car stunt for TikTok video

A young man died and two of his friends were injured while performing a car stunt for TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service, in Karachi’s Korangi area on Sunday.

According to the Zaman Town police, a speedy car hit with a tree near the Indus Hospital in Korangi. Subsequently, the police and rescuers attended the scene and moved the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Faraz, son of Azeem, while his injured friends as Ahsan and Ayaz. The police said the deceased and injured were residents of Landhi and Korangi areas. The police said they were performing a car stunt for a TikTok video when their car collided with a tree.

The police said a case had been registered and further investigations were underway. In a similar unfortunate incident that occurred two months ago, a 22-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a train in Karachi.

The Landhi Railway police had said Kashif, son of Imtiaz, was doing a TikTok challenge when he was struck by the train at the Jumma Goth railway station in Bhens Colony. His friends, who were also shooting videos, took him to the JPMC where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was a resident of the same area. The police had said Kashif was running on the railway track while making the video when the train hit him, causing critical head injuries

Electrocution

A 40-year-old man, who was later identified as Sabz Ali, son of Fareed Khan, was electrocuted to death while he was doing some electrical work at his home located at Frontier Colony. According to the Pirabad police, the body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Further investigations are underway.