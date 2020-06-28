Fire eruption becomes routine matter in Kahuta forests

Rawalpindi : During the summer season, fire in the forest of Kahuta has become a routine matter and thousands of small plants of rare species, hundreds of precious trees, insects, animals, and birds have been burnt to ashes.

Timber thieves set ablaze in the woodlands of Khadiot, Kayral, Panjar, Baghar Sharif, Bayour, Khalol, Soan, Sohaa, Jaivera, Salamber, Manjhann, Nara and other surrounding areas during past few days.

Locals of the area while talking to this agency said that on one hand timber mafia fells thousands of trees in alleged connivance with the forest department while on the other every year thousands of precious trees were burnt to ashes but no concrete measures have been taken to control this menace on a permanent basis. The claimed that it was impossible for timber mafia to cut and smuggle woods without the support of the local authorities, including officials of the forest and police departments.

Locals alleged that the fire could not be controlled due to the adoption of a faulty strategy and lack of interest on the part of the forest department’s staff.