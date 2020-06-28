Students trained on responsible digital citizenship

Islamabad : The OPF Girls College with the collaboration of Telenor and Idara Taleem-o-Aagahi organised a training programme to educate students on the ‘responsible digital citizenship and the risks that exist online’.

The organisers said the students took keen interest in the event, which would help them become responsible online and create a safe space for everyone.

Almost 200 students attended the training.

Mahnoor Saleem, a student from the Matriculation Section of the OPF Girls College Islamabad, said the event was fun and helped students learn about hacking, bullying, trolling, cat fishing, cybercrime and hate speech and the ways to prevent them.

Aleena Jawad, an OPF Girls College student, said the event increased the knowledge of students on how to stay safe in online world.

“We got to know about online safety, trolling, bulling and hacking. We played a digital game. Our college is making efforts to keep students active during the boring days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown,” she said.

The students of the Matriculation Section thanked activity in charge Ambreen Kamran, computer teacher Nida Afzal and the representatives of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aaghai for the event.