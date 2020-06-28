close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
1122, RWMC conducts joint disinfection operation

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducted a joint disinfection spray in different residential and commercial areas of the city here on Saturday.

According to a spokesman, the squad of the Rescue 1122 and RWMC department conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping with chlorinated water in the areas of Urdu Bazar, Barra Market, Tipu Road, Chamanzar and in adjacent residential areas to prevent the citizen from the fatal disease Corona virus (COVID-19).

