Violations of SOPs go unchecked

Rawalpindi : The majority of shoppers in commercial areas and markets are still violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put forward by the local administration to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even most of the prominent grocery stores are showing leniency towards those shoppers who enter their outlets without face masks and avoid observing social distancing while buying food items and other products.

The female visitors are also often seen with their children despite the fact that the provincial government has banned entry of children and senior citizens to shopping malls, commercial centres and markets.

One of the security guards at a shopping mall in Commercial Market was seen asking visitors to wear face masks while entering the outlet but in vain as most of them were not ready to pay heed to his ‘futile’ request.

At least, the prominent pharmacy shops in the markets have made arrangements to ensure that the security guards never allow entry to customers if there are five other customers already in the shop.

Saira Jabeen, a visitor, said how it could be possible to leave small kids at home for a longer period because buying products from markets often takes much of their time.

Mudassar Iqbal, a shopkeeper, said it was practically impossible to stop visitors who violate SOPs while entering their shops as it would continue to create disturbance that they could not afford while doing business.

“We have given suggestion to the administration that there should be check posts at all the entry points of the market where the policemen should allow entry to only those visitors who wear face masks and observe SOPs,” he said.

The concerned authorities also must realise that the notion of ‘self-responsibility’ and ‘voluntary rule following’ is not working so there is a need for stringent measures to ensure people follow the SOPs in letter and spirit.