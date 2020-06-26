LHC seeks NAB reply on inquiry against PML-N MNA

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, challenging an inquiry against him.

Ranjha was present in the court along with his counsel Haider Rasool Mirza when a two-judge bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem took up his petition.

The counsel argued before the bench that NAB had been issuing call-up notices to the petitioner in an impugned inquiry about alleged amassment of assets beyond means. He stated that the petitioner made several requests to the bureau in writing to furnish him details of the complaint and allegations against him; however, nothing had been provided to him.

The counsel said that all assets owned by the petitioner were already declared in tax documents and NAB had complete record of them.

However, he alleged, the bureau had initiated a politically motivated inquiry against the petitioner. The lawyer asked the bench to set aside the call-up notices being issued to the petitioner by NAB and also the impugned inquiry against him as unlawful.

After hearing the arguments, the bench issued a notice to NAB for submission of its reply by July 13.