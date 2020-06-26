19 quackery outlets sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 19 quackery outlets in three cities in the last two days.

According to details, the highest number of the sealed quackery outlets, eight, was in Lahore. Six quackery outlets were sealed in Sheikhupura and five in Kasur. On average, 48 centres were visited in each city, while 56 were inspected in Lahore. In the City, Khan Chiropractor Centre, Shaheen Clinic, Siraj Hadi Jorr, Jabro Pehalwan, Tahir Shifa Khana, Abdullah Dawakhana, Abu Bakar Dental Surgery and Shahidah Yousuf Clinic were sealed.