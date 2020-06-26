close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 26, 2020

19 quackery outlets sealed

Lahore

 
June 26, 2020

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 19 quackery outlets in three cities in the last two days.

According to details, the highest number of the sealed quackery outlets, eight, was in Lahore. Six quackery outlets were sealed in Sheikhupura and five in Kasur. On average, 48 centres were visited in each city, while 56 were inspected in Lahore. In the City, Khan Chiropractor Centre, Shaheen Clinic, Siraj Hadi Jorr, Jabro Pehalwan, Tahir Shifa Khana, Abdullah Dawakhana, Abu Bakar Dental Surgery and Shahidah Yousuf Clinic were sealed.

Latest News

More From Lahore