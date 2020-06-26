Police nab 25

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 25 outlaws including 10 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

As per details, Kohsar police arrested accused Azhar Iqbal and recovered 107 gram heroin from him. Karachi company police arrested an accused Khurram Latif and recovered four wine bottles from him.

Golra police arrested two accused Basheer and Abdul Mutlib and recovered 3,300 kilogram hashish from their possession. Police also arrested two accused Subhan and Zubair involved in selling petroleum products illegally.

Tarnol police arrested an accused Nazeer and recovered 120 gram hashish from him while Ramana police arrested accused Shaikh Aun and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested Abid Masih, Adeel and Mehboob Zaki and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from them. Shams Colony police arrested an accused Arshad and recovered 115 gram hashish from him.