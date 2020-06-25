Man, woman killed in Takhtbhai incidents

TAKHTBHAI: A man and a women were killed in two separate incidents in Takhtbhai tehsil on Wednesday.

Iftikhar, a resident of Madina Colony in Jalala, told the Shergarh police that they had exchanged harsh words with one Muhammad Diyar Khan of Jalala over a marriage issue on June 21 last.

He said that he along with his father Muhammad Israr, uncle Muhammad Anwar Khan and other elders were going to the hujra of Diyar Khan for a jirga. The complainant said that Diyar Khan along with Muhammad Iqrar, Ajab Khan and others were armed and already in waiting.

He said they opened indiscriminate fire on them and injured his father while others narrowly escaped.

Injured Muhamamd Israr succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

In another incident, Shahnawaz, a resident of Upper Dir, told police that he had married his daughter to one Shehzad, a resident of Noor Muhammad Banda in Shergarh, one year ago. He said the couple also had a son.

The complainant said that he received information that his daughter had been killed and now secretly buried to hush up the case.

He nominated Fatehur Rahman, the father of Shehzad, Gul Sher, Niamat Khan and others for the murder of his daughter. The police have registered both the cases and started investigation.