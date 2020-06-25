Railways issues safety directives

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways has issued directives to all divisional superintendents (DSs) for safety of passengers. Monthly reports will be sent to the Ministry of Railways by the Pakistan Railways CEO. The DSs have been directed to send report of illegal crossings and identify such places by geo-tagging. If an accident occurs at the illegal point AEN and DSP would be responsible for that. Police will lodge FIR on the negligence of railways employees. Warning boards will be fixed on railway-level crossings.