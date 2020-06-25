COVID-19 death toll in Sindh rises to 1,161 after another 37 deaths

A total of 37 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh during last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday in his daily statement on the situation of the epidemic in the province.

He added that most of the deaths had occurred in Karachi at various health facilities and homes. “We have lost 37 more lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh in the last 24 hours and now the death toll stands at 1,161 in the province. Most of these deaths occurred in Karachi and include both men and women,” he stated.

The CM maintained that around 1,414 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Sindh, including 644 in Karachi alone. He added that around 7,400 samples were tested during the last 24 hours in the entire province.

Shah explained that the 1,414 samples that tested positive constituted 19.2 per cent of the 7,400 samples. He urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and take precautionary measures.

So far 402,687 samples have been screened in Sindh, from which 74,070 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed. The CM said that with the death toll of 1,161, the mortality rate of the viral disease stood at 1.5 per cent.

He added that another 1,028 patients had recovered during the 24 hours, after which the total number of recovered patients had reached 39,429, which constituted 53.5 per cent of the total patients.

At present, 33,480 patients are under treatment, Shah said. He explained that 31,974 of them were in home isolation, 49 at the isolation centres and 1,457 at different hospitals. The figures obtained from different hospitals show that 733 patents are in a critical condition, of whom 136 have been shifted on ventilators.

Of the new 1,414 new cases, 644 belonged to Karachi, Shah said. Of them, 185 were from District East, 184 from District South, 97 from District Korangi, 70 from District Malir, 68 from District Central and 40 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 74 new cases, Mirpurkhas 33, Sukkur 30, Ghotki 27, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Larkana 18, Thatta and Shikarpur nine each, Badin and Sanghar eight each, Khairpur seven, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu and Jamshoro six each, Umerkot four, Sujawal and Jacobabad three each, and Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan had one new case each.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, adopt precautionary measures and in case of any emergency, contact the control room numbers 02199204452, 0219920656 and 03160111712.