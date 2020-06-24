PPP leaders say federal, KP govts failed to provide relief in budget

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan said on Tuesday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also failed to provide any relief to the people in the budget like the federal government.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said that both the federal and provincial governments had failed to provide any relief to the people in the budgets.

Senator Rubina Khalid was also present on the occasion. Instead of providing relief to the people, he said the rulers were trying to deceive nation through attractive slogans. Terming the provincial budget jugglery of words, Humayun Khan said that both the federal and provincial governments had presented anti-people budgets.

The PPP leader said the governments should have given relief to people in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and provided relief to people. The prices of daily commodities were increasing with the passage of each day, he said, adding, the people were avoiding visiting doctors in hospitals even if they had coronavirus symptoms.

He said the prime minister was joking with the people in the name of lockdown. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has adopted silence over the much criticised Bus Rapid Transit and Malam Jabba scandals, he added. He said the government did not two-thirds majority required for amending 18th amendment. Senator Rubina Khalid said that every year big books were published and prepared for budget but at the end the people realised there was nothing for them. The prime minister withdrew lockdown and opened bazaars for the people of his own choice, he added.

After sugar and petrol crisis, she said the wheat crisis would hit the people. She said the government was kidding with poor in the name of relief and the prime minister had deputed spokesmen only to criticise Sindh government. She said the hospitals in Sindh were considered best hospitals in the country. She said the federal government should look into the affairs of the Lady Reading Hospital. There were no training facilities for the doctors and nurses in KP hospitals, she added. She said instead of putting their own house in order, the rulers were trying to pinpoint weakness in other provinces. Senator Rubina Khalid said the there was no oxygen in government hospitals and oxygen cylinders were not available in bazaars. She criticised the government for reducing education and health budget. She said on one hand, the government was talking about launching online classes but on the other there was no internet service in merged districts.