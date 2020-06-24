Israeli police say Palestinian shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DIS: A Palestinian man was shot dead Tuesday at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank after driving his car “quickly” towards a border officer, Israeli police said.
The Palestinian was “shot and killed” at a checkpoint in Abu Dis, close to Jerusalem, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. The man “drove his vehicle quickly towards the direction of a female border police officer who was injured lightly,” Rosenfeld added.