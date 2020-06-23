VC IBA Sukkur passes away

SUKKUR: The Vice Chancellor IBA Sukkur, Nisar Siddiqui passed away on Monday. He was hospitalized in Karachi was multiple disorders.

According to his academic peers and colleagues, Sidddiqi turned IBA Sukkur into an institute of excellence where merit and academic competence remained the guiding principles. He was the founder of Sukkur IBA University who laid its foundation in 1994 with two classrooms in a public school. Under VC Siddiqui the IBA Sukkur emerged as a state-of-the-art academic institute of Sindh ranked among the country’s top educational institutions that attracted students and faculty from all across Pakistan. Siddiqui’s vision and his relentless struggle was focused to a meaningful social change through top class education.

Upon retirement from government service, he was appointed as the varsity’s director in 2004. With his utmost efforts, IBA Sukkur became an independent degree-awarding institution in 2006. The institute acquired the status of a full-fledged university in 2017 and he became its founding vice chancellor. He transformed IBA Sukkur into an institute symbolizing merit, competence and innovation. During his tenure as the director, the university emerged as a leading institute of Sindh that attracted students and faculty from all areas of Pakistan. After obtaining his Masters in Economics from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, he initially worked as a school teacher English for 10 years. He then obtained another Masters degree in Education from the same university with a gold medal. After clearing his civil service exam, Siddiqui served the government as a deputy commissioner, commissioner of the division and home secretary.

He went to the USA in 1987 and obtained his Masters in Business Administration with a majors in Finance from Boston University, where he made it to the Dean’s list for his excellent academic performance. After returning from the US, apart from his government job, he started part-time teaching at IBA Karachi. He taught economics, finance and research methodology. Siddiqui also worked as the managing director for SITE (Sindh Industrial Trading Estate), where he closely interacted with various multinational companies.

In recognition of his valuable services for the education sector in Pakistan, the federal government honoured him with a Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur announced Tuesday (today) as local holiday in a Sukur. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui was laid to rest in IBA University Sukkur after Namaz-e-Janaza in the PCB ground Sukkur which was widely attended by the officials, civil society, IBA teachers, students and others according to SOPs. Meanwhile PPP Chairman Billawal Bhutto Zardari, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and host of political, social and members of the civil society paid homage to the deceased. Nisar Siddiqui has left behind one widow, four daughters and three sons.