MPA flays govt for blaming coronavirus for poor performance

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Karim Kundi said on Monday that the provincial government had failed to deliver and was now blaming coronavirus pandemic and locust attack for its poor performance.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said the government had claimed to collect Rs5.5 billion revenue through the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) but it could not meet the target it had set. He said that not a single major project was completed and the province was facing a shortage of wheat flour. Ahmad Karim Kundi said the people of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were still deprived of gas facility despite the fact it was producing much more than its consumption. The lawmaker said it was the PPP government, which passed 18th Amendment through consensus and granted provincial autonomy to the provinces.

It, he said, was the PPP government which strengthened the federation and gave rights to the provinces but the inefficient rulers were bent upon changing the 18th Amendment. The inefficient rulers, he said, had neither the capacity nor could build consensus to contain the coronavirus pandemic. It, he said, had no testing capacity nor it could reduce the number of deaths in the province. He said the government was still confused on Covid-19 pandemic handling and had failed to provide required facilities to doctors and paramedic staff.