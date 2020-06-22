Benazir Bhutto’s 67th birth anniversary: Bilawal pays tribute to Pakistani women

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the 67th birth anniversary of his mother Benazir Bhutto — a former prime minister — PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid homage to Pakistani women, remarking that every woman in the country holds the potential to lead from the front like Benazir Bhutto.

"I will tell the women of Pakistan, you all have the potential to become [great leaders like] Benazir Bhutto," the PPP leader said. In a video message, the PPP chairman said that after all the years that have passed since her death in 2007, the nation still remembers Benazir's exemplary leadership, "who had valiantly fought for democracy in the country for 30 years".

Bilawal noted that under the leadership of female prime ministers, countries like New Zealand, Germany and Taiwan have impeccably responded to the coronavirus with effective and timely measures.

He said that women leaders around the world have handled public health, the economic fallout, and social impact of the global pandemic much better than most countries. "We miss Shaheed Benazir Bhutto very much today," he said.

Touching upon the deceased PPP leader's contributions to the field of politics, Bilawal said: "Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had fought against dictators and for the restoration of the Constitution." "She [Shaheed Benazir Bhutto] finally gave her life for the protection of Constitution," he rued.

Maintaining that to date, PPP is trying to carry her legacy forward, Bilawal said that the party is doing its utmost to save the health and lives of the people in the memory of Benazir, especially during these testing times of the coronavirus pandemic.