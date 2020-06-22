Sukkur, Larkana witness ring of fire

SUKKUR: The citizens of Sukkur and Larkana witnessing the “ring of fire” while the other parts of Sindh Khairpur, Hyderabad and other cities witnessed on Sunday the partial solar eclipse. Gwadar was another exception which also witnessed the ring of fire phase of the solar eclipse

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department across the country the partial eclipse began at 8:46 am and continued till 1:32. While the” ring of fire: was witnessed at11:07 plunging Sukkur, Larkana and Gwadar into darkness for about two minutes. Against the warnings of doctors, the ctitizens came out from their houses to witness a the solar eclipse and many took photographs of the “ring of fire” and the other phases of the eclipse. Similarly as part of widely held belief, several citizens brought their special children and buried them till head in the sand expecting revival of their paralyzed limbs. According to the Met office, the next complete solar eclipse will be on Dec 14, 2020 and later another on October 25, 2022.