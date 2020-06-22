Private hospitals directed to reserve 50pc beds for Covid-19 patients

Islamabad: The Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has instructed all private teaching hospitals of the capital to make 50 percent of their beds available for free treatment and consultation of Covid-19 patients in view of the health emergency created by the pandemic. The Authority has also directed both private hospitals as well as private laboratories and collection centres to prominently display their room rates and RT-PCR test rates for Covid-19 respectively, in their reception areas.

The IHRA directive seeks compliance from hospital owners, reminding them of their commitment as laid down U/S 17 (6) of The Medical and Dental Institutions Regulations, 2012, which states, “In each teaching hospital, 50% of the beds shall operate free for accommodation and consultation, while treatment expenses including laboratory services, medicines and supplies, if any, shall be charged on non-profit basis.”

The IHRA teams will inspect all private teaching hospitals for compliance to ensure adequate availability of beds, as well as to prevent over-charging for diagnostic services and medicines. Inspections may include scrutiny of patient records and files including financial books.

In a separate directive, private hospitals and medical centres have been directed to display hospital rates, including but not limited to per day charges of bed/room of isolation area, HDU, ICU, and ventilation services, etc. “The information shall be displayed on the website and at prominent places of the hospital, especially at the reception,” the directive states, adding “all private hospitals will be inspected for compliance by IHRA teams to elucidate the status of compliance with the above directive and healthcare services standard requirements of Covid-19.”

Similarly, laboratories conducting RT-PCR for Covid-19 have also been directed to display their test charges in the reception areas, and to upload the same on their websites.

Hospitals, laboratories, and collection centres not fulfilling the requirements shall be panelised in accordance with the rules, which may include deregistration, sealing of premises, or fine and/or imprisonment etc., under the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Act 2018.