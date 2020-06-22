Body of man pulled out from well in Dir

DIR: The body of a man, who fell into a well in Hechkalai locality in Upper Dir, was retrieved after hectic efforts as people criticized the Rescue 1122 for failing to pull out the

body after passage of more than two and a half hours.

Local sources said that though the Rescue-1122 team reached on time, its rescuers had no clue how to rescue the victim. They said that his life could have been saved if the rescuers had the required skills. The deceased was identified as Shafiullah, son of Sultan Zarin.