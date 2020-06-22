PHC issues notices to eight private hospitals for overcharging Covid-19 patients

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) issued notices to eight private hospitals for charging more rates from Covid-19 patients which are beyond the frozen charges of February 2020.

Six hospitals in Lahore were issued notices. They are Ittefaq Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Akram Medical Complex, Masood Hospital, Lahore Care Hospital and Avicenna Hospital. Two hospital in Multan were issued notices. They are Bakhtawar Amin Trust and Medicare Hospital.

The administrations of these healthcare establishments have been given 24 hours for the implementation of directions. They have been warned of sealing the premises for non-compliance of the directions.

Moreover, the indoor services and elective surgeries have been suspended in two hospitals of Lahore i.e. Surgimed Hospital and Sarwet Anver Medical Complex, and in one hospital of Rawalpindi, Ahmed Medical Complex. However, these hospitals have been directed to continue emergency services and treatment of the Covid-19 patients.

According to the notices, the administrators have also been directed to treat Covid-19 patients as per rates of February 2020, display lists – both on hospital premises and websites – of all charges, including per day charges of a bed/room of isolation area, high-dependency units, intensive care units, ventilator services and injection Actemra (where this service is given).

A spokesperson for the PHC said that most of the private hospitals have responded positively to the June 16 directions of fixing charges as per the last February.