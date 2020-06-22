Solving people’s problems priority: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that corona pandemic has adversely affected every segment of the society.

He maintained that measures to safeguard interests of the weak segment had been proposed in the Punjab budget. He disclosed that common man had been provided relief through comprehensive planning and claimed that no government in the history of Punjab had ever provided tax relief worth Rs56 billion.

Usman Buzdar hoped that business activities would be promoted in the province with the provision of tax relief in the budget despite difficult circumstances. He emphasised that redressing people’s economic difficulties was the foremost priority of the government as undue expenditures had been curtailed.

He regretfully remarked that opposition parties only resorted to do criticism for the sake of criticism and lamented that they had inflicted distress on the people instead of providing any substantial relief in their respective tenures. He condemned that previous rulers only protected their vested interests and lured the masses by mere hollow slogans.

Usman Buzdar outlined that masses wanted practical steps to be undertaken for their welfare instead of raising shallow slogans. He emphasised that the government was providing ease and comfort in the lives of every segment of the society. He highlighted that every work was being carried out on merit in the province. He added that our intentions are noble and we are moving in the right direction.