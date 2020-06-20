WHO donates three machines for corona tests

LAHORE:The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated three PCR machines to Punjab government for enhancing its testing capacity for coronavirus in the province. “With the addition of these PCR machines, Punjab will be able to scale up testing capacity from 2,500 to 3,000 tests,” said Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, WHO country director, during a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Friday. The provincial minister received the PCR machines given away by the WHO. She expressed gratitude to the WHO for the PCR machines. She said Punjab had been able to fight the corona pandemic with teamwork. The WHO country director appreciated the personal commitment of Dr Yasmin Rashid for the control of corona pandemic in Punjab.