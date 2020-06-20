Factory worker electrocuted in Haripur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A worker of a battery manufacturing unit at the Hattar Industrial Estate was electrocuted here on Friday, police and factory sources said. The SHO of the Hattar Police Station said that Atiq-ur-Rahman, 40, son of Aziz-ur-Rahman, a resident of Padahna village, was serving as electrician at a battery manufacturing unit in Hattar Industrial Estate.
He was busy fixing some fault when he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.