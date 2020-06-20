Emirates to resume Sialkot flights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Emirates would resume scheduled flight services to Sialkot from Dubai starting June 24, 2020, a statement said on Friday.
The airline now operates flights to Dubai from four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot. Emirates would serve all routes with its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering both Economy and Business Class services.