close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 20, 2020

Emirates to resume Sialkot flights

Business

 
June 20, 2020

KARACHI: Emirates would resume scheduled flight services to Sialkot from Dubai starting June 24, 2020, a statement said on Friday.

The airline now operates flights to Dubai from four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot. Emirates would serve all routes with its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering both Economy and Business Class services.

Latest News

More From Business