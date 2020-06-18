FIA initiates inquiry against Cynthia

ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated inquiry against the American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie on the court orders, the FIA sources told The News. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) filed a writ petition in the court under section 22-A, after the Cyber Crime Wing refused to register first information report against the American blogger Cynthia Ritchie for posting on her Twitter account what it described as derogatory and slanderous remarks about slain Benazir Bhutto. The complaint was filed by PPP’s district president Shakeel Abbasi in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ms Zeba Chaudhry. The court ordered registering FIR against Cynthia Ritchie after hearing both the sides.

Though, the Cyber Crime Wing has initiated inquiry against the accused but the people engaged in the investigation of the case, said that FIR would not register without conducting inquiry against the accused to ascertain the reality.

“Every stakeholder’s statement will be recorded during the course of inquiry,” the sources said and added that it could not be established when the accused would be summoned for recording her statement. However, initial process of inquiry has been started, the sources concluded.