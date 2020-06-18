‘Ashra-e-Sadiq e-Aal-e Muhamad’ concludes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad According to the announcement of Quaid e Millat-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, the programs of Ashra e Sadiq e Aal e Muhamad concluded with due respect and dignity on Wednesday falling on 25th Shawal , says a press release.
On this occasion, programmes of Majlis and Taboot processions were held in accordance with all recommended precautionary measures. Central Taboot procession of ‘Ashra-e Sadiq-e-Aal e Muhammad’ under the auspices of Majlis-al-Muwadat Pakistan brought out from Ali Masjid which was specially participated by Quaid-e Millat-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi who performed ‘Ziarah’ of ‘Tabbarukat’ and ‘matamdari’.