‘Ashra-e-Sadiq e-Aal-e Muhamad’ concludes

Islamabad According to the announcement of Quaid e Millat-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, the programs of Ashra e Sadiq e Aal e Muhamad concluded with due respect and dignity on Wednesday falling on 25th Shawal , says a press release.

On this occasion, programmes of Majlis and Taboot processions were held in accordance with all recommended precautionary measures. Central Taboot procession of ‘Ashra-e Sadiq-e-Aal e Muhammad’ under the auspices of Majlis-al-Muwadat Pakistan brought out from Ali Masjid which was specially participated by Quaid-e Millat-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi who performed ‘Ziarah’ of ‘Tabbarukat’ and ‘matamdari’.