The death of Tariq Aziz, 84, Pakistan television’s first TV anchor who combined showmanship with wit has died after a brief illness. Those who grew up in the 80s will never forget the ‘dekhti aankhon, suntay kaanon’ greeting perfected by Aziz who had made himself an unforgettable figure for many who grew up in the late 1970s and the 1980s. The show Neelam Ghar, which continued for an astounding four decades on state-owned PTV, is still remembered – mostly for how it stood out at a rather dark Zia time as at least something with energy on state TV. Tariq Aziz was the first newsreader for Pakistan Television which went on air in 1964 and before that had served at Radio Pakistan. He had also acted in several films alongside superstars such as Waheed Murad and Zeba, as well as TV shows, and served a brief period in parliament besides winning the President’s Pride of Performance in 1992.

Most of all, Tariq Aziz will be remembered for his individualistic style. He was a person who showed how much entertainment the simplest TV show could provide huge audiences across the country – at a time when choices were few and far between. One can say he initiated the era when anchorpersons or TV show hosts were placed at the top of the hierarchy in the entertainment business. His booming voice and larger-than-life presence will be remembered long after his death. Certainly, his style cannot easily be emulated. With his death, an era has ended. We are left with more nostalgia of a time that many consider much simpler – even though the reality at the time may have been starkly different. Tariq Aziz laid a path others have followed in their own particular style. Tributes are already pouring in for the man from politicians, TV personalities and actors. There is no doubt he – and in particular the phrases he almost immortalised – will be remembered for a very long time to come.