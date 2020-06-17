3 cops suspended for thrashing doctor in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The district police officer on Tuesday placed three cops under suspension for allegedly torturing a senior doctor.

A senior medic, Dr Umar Hayat, ENT specialist, was allegedly tortured by Head Constable Yahya, constables Amir Nawaz and Idrees on Friday last. Shahid Hamid, police PRO, in a press release said that District Police Officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani, taking serious note of the incident, ordered their suspension and issued charge-sheet against them delinquent cops. He added that the cops were directed to report to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry was also initiated against them.