Online classes KP govt urged to ensure internet facility in Upper Chitral

MASTUJ: The elders of Mastuj, Yakhoon and Laspur valleys on Tuesday urged the government to ensure availability of internet in the area to save the future of hundreds of students.

“The government has started online classes due to closure of schools and colleges in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. However, the students belonging to Upper Chitral have been deprived of the facility due to non-availability of internet,” Gulzar Shah told reporters after a meeting of the elders here.

He said the meeting expressed concern that no efforts were being made to solve the issue and the precious time of the students was being wasted. Shah said the meeting through a resolution urged the government to solve the issue on priority basis to save the time of the students.

He added that the meeting asked the deputy commissioner Upper Chitral to raise the issue at the proper forum. The PTCL had installed lines last but the internet facility was not provided to the people, said another elder, Hakim Khan.

“The government should stop online classes if it cannot provide equal opportunities to students belonging to various areas,” said Hakim. The elders threatened to stage protests in Mastuj and Booni if the issue was not solved within a week.