Wed Jun 17, 2020
June 17, 2020

Governor for joint efforts to contain virus

June 17, 2020

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has appealed to more than 50,000 people who have recovered from corona infection to donate their plasma. He said Allah Almighty has given the opportunity to those who have recovered to help others. We all have to work together to save people from corona epidemic. There is no room for negligence in all safety measures including masks. In his video message released on here Tuesday, the governor said unfortunately the number of corona patients and deaths are increasing alarmingly and there are more than 20,000 corona patients in Lahore alone.

