PHCBA president appeals to LHC to take

PESHAWAR: President of Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi has appealed to Lahore High Court (LHC) to take notice of the illegal detention of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who has been under detention for the last 95 days.

Addressing the protesting workers of Jang/Geo Group here on Tuesday, he said that Mir Shakil was being victimized for reporting the truth and raising voice for justice. Flanked by the members of association, Latif Afridi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to stifle the press to hide his incompetence. He said the Jang/Geo Group was raising voice for justice and rights of the people and that was not acceptable to the rulers.

He said not only the journalists but other people have seen the poor performance of the PTI government in the last 18 months. Latif Afridi termed detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman illegal and demanded his immediate release and withdrawal of cases against him.

The media workers carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans condemned the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for strangulating voice of independent media and attacking the major media group. They demanded release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him and vowed to continue protest till the acceptance of their demands.