Abid confident ahead of England tour

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Abid Ali believes that the upcoming tour of England is tough and challenging, particularly due to COVID-19 situation but after having lost three months in isolation and experienced coaches with the team, he is prepared for the challenge.

Talking to media in a teleconference here on Tuesday, Abid stated that he is full of confidence and the time of nearly one and a half month ahead of the series in England will provide them ample time for the preparation.

“Cricket is going to start after three to four months. We'll do all we can for this very important tour. All the players are motivated,” he said.

He further said that the West Indies tour of England will give them enough opportunity to understand the conditions.

“The West Indies playing England will give us a lot of opportunity to observe the situation and conditions. As we are going for around one and a half month before the series, we will have enough time for preparation. We also have a very experienced coaching staff,” he added.

“We need to strengthen ourselves mentally to cope the situation. We must take full precaution and focus on cricket,” he stressed.

He further stated that conditions in England have always been difficult for a batsman. “But I will prepare to live up to the expectations. “I will try to give my best as it will be my first season abroad.

“I am used to English conditions because I have played league cricket for three years there.

“I am not even bothered by the English bowlers; all I have to do is see the ball and play.”